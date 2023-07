Member of Parliament Tetiana Plachkova, elected from the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party, lays down her parliamentary mandate. This is stated in draft resolution No. 9489 of July 13 registered in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The draft resolution on the early termination of powers of MP Plachkova was introduced by members of the Rada Committee on Regulations, Parliamentary Ethics and the organization of the work of the Rada.

According to the draft resolution, it is proposed to terminate the powers of MP Plachkova ahead of schedule in connection with a personal statement on her laying down her parliamentary powers.

In her statement, Plachkova reports on the laying down of her parliamentary powers due to family circumstances.

MP from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak wrote on the Telegram channel that after MP Plachkova lays down her parliamentary mandate, the Rada will have a new record for the minimum number of parliamentarians in history: there already will be 404 MPs out of 450.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2022, Plachkova left the Opposition Platform - For Life faction, in May 2022 she joined the newly formed Restoration of Ukraine parliamentary group.

In June 2022, the Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal of the city of Lviv banned the activities of the Opposition Platform - For Life party in Ukraine. In September 2022, the Supreme Court finally banned Opposition Platform - For Life activities.

In March 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect a decision of the NSDC to stop the activities of 11 parties, including the Opposition Platform - For Life.