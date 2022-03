Parliamentarians Tetiana Plachkova, Ihor Abramovych, Oleksandr Feldman, and Vadym Stolar have decided to leave the Opposition Platform – For Life parliamentary faction.

Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) announced this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“MPs Ihor Abramovych, Tetiana Plachkova, Oleksandr Feldman, and Vadym Stolar have also given notice that they are leaving the Opposition Platform – For Life parliamentary faction,” he wrote.

Earlier, the parliament introduced criminal liability in the form of imprisonment for up to 15 years for collaborationism.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed this law on March 15.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Member of Parliament Illia Kyva (Opposition Platform – For Life faction) has decided to resign from the parliament.