The Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal in Lviv banned the activities of the Opposition Platform - For Life party on the territory of Ukraine. All property of the political force will be transferred to the ownership of the state. This is stated in the message of the Eighth Administrative Court of Lviv on Facebook.

It is reported that the court satisfied the claims of the Ministry of Justice. The activities of the Opposition Platform - For Life party are prohibited on the territory of Ukraine.

"The court satisfied the claims of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine: the activities of the Political party Opposition Platform - For Life were banned; the funds and other assets of the party, its regional, city, district organizations, primary organizations and other structural entities were transferred to the ownership of the state," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada that the ban on the party be the basis for depriving the mandate of members of local councils.

On May 3, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law banning pro-Russian parties, which came into force on May 18.

In June, the Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal on the suit of the Ministry of Justice banned the activities of 10 pro-Russian parties, including the Party of Shariy and the Opposition Bloc party.