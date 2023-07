Norway will transfer NASAMS and 1,000 drones to Ukraine

Norway will transfer a new military assistance package, which will include two NASAMS air defense systems and 1,000 Black Hornet reconnaissance drones. It was stated in a message of the Norwegian Ministry of Defense on Twitter on Wednesday, July 12.

"Norway donates Ukraine a NASAMS support package containing two additional fire control centers, two launch units and spare parts = ensure endurance, redundancy and flexibility to already donated air defense to Ukraine,” Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram was quoted by the Norwegian Ministry of Defense as saying.

Norway will also transfer a thousand Black Hornet drones to Ukraine for surveillance and reconnaissance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 11, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France would transfer SCALP long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the United States confirmed the transfer of cluster ammunition to Ukraine as part of military assistance.

On July 11, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Ukraine and 11 countries signed a memorandum on creating a coalition to train Ukrainian pilots on multifunctional F-16 fighters.