France will transfer long-range SCALP missiles to Ukraine. This was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron on the first day of the NATO summit, writes Le Mond.

"We have decided to supply Ukraine with new long-range missiles," Macron said after arriving at the summit venue in Vilnius, Lithuania.

"I think that today it is important for us to send a signal of support for Ukraine, of NATO unity," he added.

The French media write that, in this way, Paris, following London, decided to supply guided missiles of the "air-to-ground" class, capable of hitting fixed targets at a long distance. Until now, France ruled out such a possibility because of the risk of using missiles on the territory of Russia.

It will be recalled that earlier Macron stated that the SAMP/T air defense system has already been deployed on the territory of Ukraine.

According to Stoltenberg, Ukraine will receive a positive and strong message in the communique of the leaders of the North Atlantic Alliance, which will certainly help the country on its way to NATO membership.

On July 10, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced that NATO member states agreed to cancel the Membership Action Plan for Ukraine on the way to joining the Alliance.