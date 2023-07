Fighting continues in the Tavria direction. During the past day, the enemy attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 19 times, and there were 585 cases of shelling. The commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi announced this on Telegram.

At the same time, artillery units of the Tavria Defense Forces performed 1,397 firing missions during the day.

Enemy casualties killed and wounded amounted to more than two companies.

22 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 6 AFVs, 2 howitzers 2А65 Msta-B, 2 BM-21 Grad, 2А36 Giatsint-B gun, Orlan-10 UAV, Supercam UAV, Buk anti-aircraft missile system, Kredo-M battlefield surveillance radar, EW Borisoglebsk, and motor vehicles.

3 enemy ammunition depots were also destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during July 11, 29 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders in 5 directions. The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, heavy battles continue.

The losses of Russia in the war in Ukraine on the morning of Wednesday, July 12, amounted to 510 of the invaders, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 235,530 of the military. Besides, the Armed Forces destroyed 33 drones.