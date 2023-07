On July 11, a total of 29 combat clashes took place between the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the Russian occupiers on five axes. The enemy continues to focus its primary efforts on the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka axes, and heavy battles continue.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

On the Volyn and Polisskyi axes, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There were no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

The enemy maintains a military presence on the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi axes. During the past day, airstrikes were carried out in the areas of Volfyne, Sumy Region, and Veterynarne, Kharkiv Region. It carried out mortar and artillery shelling of more than 20 settlements. In particular, these are Karpovychi and Mykolayivka in the Chernihiv Region; Sopych and Romashkove in the Sumy Region; and Strelecha, Veterynarne, Stoyivka, and Sotnytskyi Kozachok in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk axis, our soldiers are firmly holding the defense. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the areas of Podoly, Kucherivka, and Kyslivka settlements of the Kharkiv Region. Krasne Pershe, Kamiyanka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka, and Kyslivka in the Kharkiv Region; and Novoselivske in the Luhansk Region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lymanskyi axis, during the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Vesely area of the Donetsk Region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Bilohorivka and Nevske settlements of the Luhansk Region. Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Rozdolivka, Torske, Verkhniokamiyanske, and Vesele in the Donetsk Region were shelled with artillery.

On the Bakhmut axis, our defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks in the area of Hryhorivka and east of Orikhovo-Vasylivka under heavy fire from aviation and artillery. More than 15 settlements, including Oleksandro-Shultyne, Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Pivdenne, and Ivanivske in the Donetsk Region, were affected by enemy artillery shelling.

On the Avdiyivka axis, the AFU continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske Districts. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Niu York and the city of Avdiyivka. At the same time, the occupiers fired artillery at more than ten settlements, including Avdiyivka, Berdychi, Sieverne, and Nevelske in the Donetsk Region.

On the Mariyinka axis, under enemy artillery fire, our defenders repelled all attacks in the areas of Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Mariyinka settlements. The enemy shelled more than 15 settlements, including Kostiantynivka, Mariyinka, Pobieda, and Ielyzavetivka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Blahodatne area. It carried out airstrikes near Odradne, Storozheve, Rivnopil, and Makarivka. The enemy shelled more than 15 settlements, including Vuhledar, Blahodatne, Makarivka, and Prechystivka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the further advance of our troops. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia Region; and Zolota Balka and Molodizhne of the Kherson Region. It conducted artillery shelling of more than 30 settlements, including Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Zaliznychne, Poltavka, and Olhivske in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Kozatske, Lviv, Inzhenerne, and Tokarivka in the Kherson Region, and the city of Kherson, as well as Dniprovske, Dmytrivka, and Ivanivka in the Mykolayiv Region. At the same time, the AFU continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk axes, are entrenched at the reached boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.

During the day, the aviation of the defense forces made 15 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and four on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

During the day, units of missile forces and artillery hit three control points, ten artillery pieces in firing positions, an anti-aircraft defense device, and an enemy EW station.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of Tuesday morning, July 11, amounted to 540 invaders; the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 235,020 soldiers. In addition, the AFU destroyed a helicopter.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to advance in the axis of Bakhmut and have success. In some places, the occupiers find themselves trapped.

Meanwhile, the 3rd Assault Brigade of the AFU defeated the 83rd Assault Brigade of the occupying army in the Bakhmut district and captured ten invaders from there.