AFU destroy more than half a thousand occupiers and 33 drones. General Staff names Russia’s losses for the day

Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of Wednesday morning, July 12, amounted to 510 occupiers, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 235,530 soldiers. In addition, the AFU destroyed 33 drones.

This is reported by the General Staff of the AFU.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to July 12, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 235,530 (+510) persons were eliminated,

tanks - 4,090 (+1) units,

armored combat vehicles - 7,990 (+7) units,

artillery systems - 4,402 (+17) units,

MLRS - 674 (+2) units,

air defense equipment - 415 (+1) units,

aircraft - 315 units,

helicopters - 310 units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 3,726 (+33),

cruise missiles - 1,271 units,

ships/boats - 18 units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 6,978 (+12) units,

special equipment - 647 (+7).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of Tuesday morning, July 11, amounted to 540 invaders, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 235,020 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the helicopter.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to advance in the Bakhmut direction and have success. In some places, the occupiers find themselves trapped.

Meanwhile, the 3rd Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated the 83rd Assault Brigade of the occupying army in the Bakhmut area and captured 10 invaders from there.