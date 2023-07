Yermak believes that Ukraine will win before the NATO summit in Washington in 2024

The head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak believes that Ukraine will win the war with Russia before the next NATO summit in Washington (USA) in 2024. Yermak announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our task is to win the war. And I believe that we can win by the NATO summit in Washington in 2024," he wrote.

He added that it is important that clear security guarantees for Ukraine are signed in Washington, on the foundation and understanding of which Ukraine is currently working with partners, in particular, in Vilnius.

Yermak noted that the Vilnius summit shows a clear signal to the Russian aggressor: the partners do not just believe, but are confident in the victory of Ukraine.

He added that in negotiations with partners, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reached agreements on powerful defense packages, besides, Ukraine is discussing with its partners the foundation of security guarantees on Ukraine's path to NATO.

Yermak noted that Ukraine is receiving modern weapons, forming a coalition of fighter jets and air defense.

"We will do everything to surprise everyone in Washington within a year and, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Ukraine deserves NATO membership. We will do everything necessary for this," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11 adopted a package of decisions regarding Ukraine, in particular, it noted that NATO will announce an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when the allies agree and conditions are reached.

Zelenskyy called it an unprecedented and absurd situation when NATO's decision does not include any time frame for both the invitation and Ukraine's membership.