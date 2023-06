Centravis Ups Production Of Seamless Stainless Pipes By 5.5% To 5,800 Tons Over 5M

In January-May 2023, compared to the same period last year, the Centravis pipe holding (Dnipropetrovsk Region) increased the production of seamless stainless pipes by 5.5% to 5,790 tons.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"All our sellers in different regions of the world work to receive new orders and load the production facilities of Centravis in Nikopol and Uzhhorod. So far we move within the annual plan and remain cautiously optimistic. Although the situation is stable difficult, in particular, the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant added new challenges, but we believe in victory and work for it," said Yurii Atanasov, Director General of Centravis.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Centravis launched another rolling mill at the enterprise in Uzhhorod, which produces tool pipes for the world's leading automotive brands (Volkswagen, Audi, BMW, Chevrolet).

In 2022, compared to 2021, Centravis reduced the export of seamless stainless pipes by 33% to 11,600 tons.

Centravis is one of the world's largest manufacturers of seamless stainless pipes.

The shareholder and director general of the holding is businessman Yurii Atanasov.