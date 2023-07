Zelenskyy insists that Ukraine should receive invitation to NATO when security conditions allow

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists that Ukraine should receive an invitation to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) when security conditions allow and intends to discuss today in Vilnius with partners the prospects of Ukraine's invitation to NATO, security guarantees and support for the army. Zelenskyy wrote about this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On today's agenda, we have three priorities. The first is new support packages for our army on the battlefield. The second is, I believe, an invitation to NATO. We need to understand that we have this invitation for the time when the security situation allows it. We want to discuss all these things with our partners. And thirdly, today we will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine on the way to NATO," he said.

Earlier, Zelensky also promised to bring new important defense tools to Ukraine.

He also announced that he has planned bilateral meetings in Vilnius - with American, Canadian, German, British, Dutch, Japanese partners.

The first inaugural meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will also take place on Wednesday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy called it an unprecedented and absurd situation when NATO's decision does not include any time frame for both the invitation and Ukraine's membership.

The NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11 adopted a package of decisions regarding Ukraine, in particular, it noted that NATO will announce an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when the allies agree and conditions are reached.

Zelenskyy accepted NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's invitation to participate in the alliance summit on July 11-12 in Vilnius.

Ukraine expected to receive at the Vilnius NATO summit a clear invitation to join the alliance, as well as security guarantees on the way to NATO membership.