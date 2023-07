Russia attributes Turkiye to unfriendly countries because of Azov fighters and NATO

Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security of the aggressor state of Russia Viktor Bondarev said that Turkiye is "turning into an unfriendly country" due to the transfer to Ukraine of Azovstal defense commanders and support for Ukraine's course to NATO. This was reported by the Russian propaganda Telegram channel TASS on Monday, July 10.

According to Bondarev, Turkiye and Russia allegedly agreed that the defenders of Azovstal would be in Turkiye until the end of the war, but now they have already returned home. Also, the representative of the aggressor state rebuked Turkiye for supporting Ukraine's course towards the North Atlantic Alliance.

"The transfer to Kyiv of Azov commanders who were in Turkish territory in violation of the agreements reached, as well as statements about Ukraine's accelerated admission to NATO, indicate that Turkiye is turning from a neutral country into an unfriendly one," the channel quotes Bondarev.

In his opinion, Turkiye made such decisions allegedly "due to pressure from NATO" and Russia's termination of the grain agreement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 8, commanders of military units defending Azovstal returned to Ukraine from Turkiye.

On May 16, 2022, Ukrainian servicemen decided to stop resistance to save lives and leave the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

In August 2022, the Supreme Court of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation recognized the Azov separate special forces detachment of the National Guard of Ukraine as a "terrorist organization."