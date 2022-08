The Supreme Court of Russia has recognized the Azov Separate Special Forces Detachment (known as the Azov Regiment) of the National Guard of Ukraine as a "terrorist organization."

This was reported by the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Supreme Court recognized the Azov battalion as a terrorist organization and banned it on the territory of Russia," the report said.

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation appealed to the court with such a lawsuit back in May this year.

Court hearings on this issue were postponed twice at the request of the department.

Azov was formed after the start of the conflict in the Donbas in 2014 as a volunteer battalion.

After some time, the unit was transformed into a regiment with the subsequent transition to the National Guard of Ukraine.

Russian propaganda links the unit to neo-Nazi ideology.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the founder of the Azov Regiment, Andrii Biletskyi, said that all Azov units began hunting for those involved in the shelling of the penal colony in Olenivka, Donetsk region, where the captured servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were located.