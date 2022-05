Complied With Order, Despite All Difficulties. Mariupol Defenders Shoot Video On Fighters Life Preservation

The Azov Regiment fighters in the dungeons of the Azovstal plant have recorded a video message in which they stated that they were following the command order.

The video message was distributed by the Telegram channel of the Azov Regiment.

"The defenders of Mariupol complied with the order, despite all the difficulties, for 82 days they pulled back the superior enemy forces and made it possible for the Ukrainian army to regroup, prepare more personnel and receive a large number of weapons from partner countries," the message says.

The military recalled that not a single weapon will work without professional fighters, who are the most valuable in the Ukrainian army.

"In order to save lives, the entire Mariupol garrison is fulfilling the approved decision of the high military command and hopes for the support of the Ukrainian people," the message says.

However, what kind of order is in question, the message does not say.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 12, the Russian side rejected Turkey's proposals to evacuate the defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk region, who are located at the Azovstal plant.

On May 12, the Azov Regiment published a video of the assault on Russian positions by the defenders of Mariupol.

Also on May 12, it became known that Ukraine is ready to transfer to Russia all captured Russian military in return for seriously wounded servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are holding the defense on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol.

On May 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Russia is blocking all proposed options for the evacuation of the Ukrainian military from Azovstal.