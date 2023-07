The Sumy Region decided to prepare and conduct the evacuation of local residents of the settlements of the region located in the five-kilometer border zone. This was reported by the press service of the Regional Military Administration.

"Civilians on the border are not only killed by artillery attacks. The daring murder of foresters in the Sveska community and residents of the Shalyhinska community is the work of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, which have increasingly entered our territory recently. The presence of civilians in the five-kilometer zone does not allow our military to effectively respond to hostile actions, adequately act in response, because this will put civilians in even greater danger," the statement said.

Thus, the Defense Council of the Sumy Region decided on the need to prepare and conduct an evacuation.

"Systematic preparatory work is being carried out to give residents of border settlements a decent alternative away from the border in safe areas. The Regional Military Administration is preparing an order to evacuate people from the five-kilometer zone from the State border of Ukraine. All plans, evacuation routes, algorithms of action and interaction of all services, primarily local authorities and the military, have been worked out. The evacuation will be carried out with the appropriate cover of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order not to give the enemy any chance to provoke and put our residents in danger. Evacuation will begin only after each family, each resident of the border will be explained their rights, the necessary funds and resources are provided, as well as after each family in the border settlements is ready for displacement," the Regional Military Administration added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 3, the Russian occupiers attacked the city of Sumy, as a result of which a multi-storey building was damaged.

Now it is dangerous to be in a house that suffered during the attack with a barrage of ammunition in Sumy, although all the rubble was dismantled and all the victims were taken out.

The result of a Russian drone hit into a five-story building and Sumy was a fire and partial destruction of this house.

Shortly before that, the mayor of Sumy, Oleksandr Lysenko, announced the work of air defense in the city.

Earlier it was reported that the commander of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Nayev called on residents of the border areas of the Sumy Region to evacuate in order to save their lives.