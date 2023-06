Joint Forces Commander Nayev calls on residents of border districts of Sumy region to evacuate

Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhii Nayev, called on residents of the border districts of the Sumy Region to evacuate in order to save their lives.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the border area of the Sumy Region suffers from constant shelling from the Russian invaders.

The absolute majority of victims and affected objects are local residents, private houses and civil institutions.

Pysarivka, Bilopillia, Yunakivka and others are constantly being shelled by the enemy.

Almost every day, the enemy terrorizes the territory of the Sumy Region without particularly choosing methods - the Russians fire from MLRSes, artillery and strike from the air with guided air munitions. One of these bombs destroyed a kindergarten in a village near the border.

"The Sumy direction remains the most dangerous in the Northern operational zone. The border settlements suffer from enemy shelling every day. The enemy is firing artillery, mortars, and rocket salvo systems. While in one of the settlements, I personally convinced one family of local residents to leave urgently, because there was imminent danger. For now, I call on all citizens living in the border districts of the Sumy Region to leave,” Nayev said.

Servicemen of the Defense Forces of Ukraine reliably hold their positions and engage in daily combat work.

The closer to the border, the greater the density of enemy shelling.

According to the commander, the accumulation of efforts of all state structures in such a situation is the most effective way to overcome the consequences of Russian shelling.

"The authorities on the ground know the algorithms and methods of evacuation measures. There is everything for this. I call on everyone, please, leave in order to save your lives! And the Defense Forces will continue to defend the Ukrainian land," Nayev stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy checked the readiness of the border guards to protect the state border in the Sumy Region.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces had 40 combat clashes with the occupiers. The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, and Maryinka directions.