On Monday morning, the Russian occupiers attacked Sumy, an enemy drone hit, in particular, a five-story residential building, 1 person was killed and 16 were wounded.

This was announced by the head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak and the Sumy Regional Military Administration in their Telegram channels, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The city of Sumy. As a result of a Russian UAV strike in a five-story residential building, 1 person was killed," Yermak wrote.

Later, the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that 4 Shahed-type kamikaze drones were hit in the central part of the city.

"As of 10:49 a.m., 4 Shahed 136 type UAVs hits were recorded in the center of Sumy, Sumy Region. As a result of the hit, an administrative building and 2 multi-apartment residential buildings were damaged," the message reads.

As of 01:00 p.m., it was known about 1 killed and 16 wounded.

Victims are provided with medical and psychological assistance.

Evacuation of the population continues.

In turn, the State Emergency Service reports that rescuers are currently eliminating the consequences of an enemy attack on the center of Sumy.

"Rescuers immediately arrived at the scene of the incident and began to eliminate the consequences. The analysis of destroyed structures, extinguishing of open sources of combustion and rescuing people is underway," the message says.

In total, about 100 rescuers and 19 units of emergency services are working at the scene.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 14, the occupiers fired at an orphanage in the Bilopillia community of the Sumy Region, and there were no casualties.