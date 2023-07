Italy froze assets of Russian oligarchs worth about EUR 2 billion. Bank accounts, real estate and luxury properties were sanctioned. The head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak announced this on Telegram on Monday, July 10.

Yermak noted that Italy froze the assets of Russian oligarchs worth about EUR 2 billion, and this represents the total amount of assets sanctioned since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and until the end of June 2023.

"Bank accounts, real estate and luxury properties, such as yachts and cars, have come under sanctions. Among other things, the financial assets of 80 Russians for EUR 330 million are also frozen," it was said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 21, Yermak, said that the European Union had agreed on the 11th sanction package against the aggressor state of Russia, which would reduce the ability of the Russian Federation to produce missiles.

On May 23, Yermak said that sanctions finish off the Russian economy and affect the budget of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

On April 6, Yermak said that Bulgaria closed the slit of Russia to bypass sanctions.