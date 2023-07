The NATO member countries agreed to cancel the Membership Action Plan (MAP) for Ukraine on the way to joining the Alliance.

Kuleba wrote about this on Twitter.

“Following intensive talks, NATO allies have reached consensus on removing MAP from Ukraine's path to membership. I welcome this long-awaited decision that shortens our path to NATO. It is also the best moment to offer clarity on the invitation to Ukraine to become member,” Kuleba wrote.

We will remind, yesterday, July 9, Kuleba said that Ukraine's path to NATO will definitely become shorter, work in this direction continues.

In addition, Portugal became the 23rd country to sign a declaration on Ukraine's membership in NATO.

Meanwhile, the NATO summit will discuss issues of Ukraine's long-term security. The most important emphases remain helping Ukraine in the war against Russia, as well as post-war reconstruction.