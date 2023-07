At the NATO summit in Vilnius, the issue of long-term security obligations for Ukraine will be discussed.

This was stated by the coordinator of strategic communications of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, in an interview with the Voice of America.

"I will simply not get ahead of our allies or the summit. I will tell you that long-term obligations to Ukraine in the field of security will definitely be a topic of discussion," Kirby emphasized.

He noted that the most important emphasis remains on helping Ukraine in the war against Russia, as well as post-war reconstruction.

"We think the most important thing is to stay focused on the fight they're fighting now. And look at post-war Ukraine, what its security needs will be, and what commitments we and our allies can make to help them stay safe because they will continue to have a large border with Russia," Kirby added.

As a reminder, Bulgaria became the 22nd country that supported Ukraine's membership in NATO.

Meanwhile, the President of Lithuania announced that at the NATO summit in Vilnius they will agree on commitments to Ukraine that will not disappoint it.