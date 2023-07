Ukraine's path to NATO will definitely become shorter, work in this direction continues. This was written by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, in Threads.

"During the President's important visits to Sofia, Prague, Bratislava and Istanbul (and here also a historical one, considering the return of our heroes), we worked on many issues - weapons, membership in the EU. But in parallel with this work, I was mentally... in Vilnius. Several important decisions for Ukraine and NATO have already been agreed upon. According to the results of the summit, our path to the Alliance will definitely become shorter," Kuleba noted.

According to him, this is a very important result, "about which we were told, as in many other cases, that it would not happen."

He also noted that what is missing today is a solution that would make this path even faster - the clarity of Ukraine's invitation to join. Now is a unique moment to bring that clarity.

"For NATO, losing this opportunity would mean giving a gift to Putin at a time when he needs to be pressured on all fronts. The work continues. And it will continue without a break over the weekend, until the last minute of the adoption of the declaration of the NATO summit in Vilnius," he added.

As a reminder, Portugal became the 23rd country to sign a declaration on Ukraine's membership in NATO.

In addition, the long-term security of Ukraine will be discussed at the NATO summit.