The head of the Ternopil Regional Council, Mykhailo Holovko, who is suspected of bribery, was hospitalized and did not attend the court session.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this in court.

Holovko did not appear at the court session on July 7.

The head of the Ternopil Regional Council did not appear before the High Anti-Corruption Court, where the petition for his suspension from office was to be considered, although he was at the hearing of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court on July 6, where the appeal against his preventive measure is being considered.

Holovko was hospitalized for inpatient treatment in Ternopil's communal hospital.

Due to Holovko's non-appearance, the hearing on suspension was postponed until July 13.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office appealed to the court to suspend the head of the Ternopil Regional Council, Mykhailo Holovko, who is suspected of bribery, but was released on bail.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office wants to increase the bail for the head of the Ternopil Regional Council Holovko by more than 15 times.

Head of the Ternopil Regional Council, Holovko, was released from the pre-trial detention center after paying a bail of UAH 800,000.