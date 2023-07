President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a coordination meeting on the security and social situation in Volyn at the Lubart’s Castle in Lutsk. This was stated in the message of the Office of the President on Sunday, July 9.

"Lutsk, Lubart’s Castle, a long coordination meeting regarding the security and social situation in Volyn. The first: the border, the situation in bordering Belarus. The second: strengthening our Defense and Security Forces and the entire northern section of the border, in each region. Military, law enforcement officers, local power reported. The third: the state of shelters. The fourth: budget support. The fifth: jobs," the message said.

Before the meeting, Zelenskyy met with the President of Poland Andrzej Duda in Lutsk. They honored all the innocent victims in Volyn.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka directions, and more than 30 combat clashes took place during the day.

As of July 9, Russia has lost 234,040 personnel since the start of the full-scale invasion.

At the same time, during 500 days of full-scale war against Ukraine, the aggressor country of Russia was unable to achieve any of the goals it set before itself at the beginning of the invasion.