Russian troops did not achieve any of their goals during 500 days of war in Ukraine - ISW

During the 500 days of full-scale war against Ukraine, the aggressor country of Russia was unable to achieve any of the goals it set before itself at the beginning of the invasion.

This is stated in the ISW report.

"500 days ago, Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine. The Russian military intended to capture Kyiv within three days, but did not achieve any of the intended goals in Ukraine," the ISW said in a statement.

Experts note that Ukrainian forces have taken the initiative and are conducting counteroffensive operations on most of the front line, while Russian forces are almost entirely focused on trying to hold the occupied territories.

The ISW noted that thanks to the help of the West, Ukraine secured its independence, but it faces the critical task of liberating strategically important territories that are still under the control of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military is preparing for possible hostilities on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea. The occupiers are building additional defense structures.

Meanwhile, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions - more than 30 combat clashes took place during the day.