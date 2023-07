The Russian occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions - more than 30 combat clashes took place during the day. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that during the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers have carried out 52 airstrikes, carried out about 60 attacks from rocket salvo systems. In particular, 8 civilians were killed and 13 wounded as a result of shelling of Lyman by the Russian military.

On the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vovkivka, Sumy Region, and Milove and Veterynarne, Kharkiv Region. It carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 30 settlements.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the districts of Kyslivka, Kharkiv Region, and Novoiehorivka, Luhansk Region. It tried to advance in the districts of Berestove, Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk Region. Our soldiers are firmly on the defensive, repelling all enemy attacks.

During the day, the enemy carried out assaults in the Lyman direction and tried to dislodge our troops from their occupied positions in the area of Vesele of the Donetsk Region, without success. Airstrikes in Novoliubivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region, and Dibrova, Spirne, and Ivanivka, Donetsk Region. More than 15 settlements were hit by artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivske, Druzhkivka, Bila Hora, and Druzhba. More than 15 settlements were affected by enemy artillery shelling, among them Markove, Bohdanivka, Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske of the Donetsk Region.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the districts of Novokalynove, Stepove, Pervomayske and Nevelske of the Donetsk Region. Carried out airstrikes near Avdiyivka and Sieverne. At the same time, the enemy fired artillery at more than 15 settlements.

In the Maryinka direction, under enemy artillery fire, our defenders repelled all attacks in the area of the city of Maryinka. The enemy carried out airstrikes in Krasnohorivka and Novomykhaylivka districts of the Donetsk Region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Blahodatne district of the Donetsk Region. It carried out airstrikes near Blahodatne and Rivnopil, Donetsk Region. Fired more than 15 settlements.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the further advance of our troops. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Kozatske, Kherson Region, and Orikhove, Zaporizhzhia Region. It carried out artillery fire on more than 20 settlements. At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, are entrenched at the reached boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces has struck 7 areas where the enemy's personnel are concentrated. Also, our defenders destroyed 10 operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs.

Over the past 24 hours, units of missile forces and artillery have hit 11 artillery pieces in firing positions, 1 ammunition depot, 3 anti-aircraft defense equipment, and 2 radio-electronic warfare stations of the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military is preparing for possible hostilities on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea. The occupiers are building additional defense structures.