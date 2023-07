Poland recently secretly transferred about a dozen Mi-24 helicopters to Ukraine. This was reported by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday, July 9, citing its own sources.

According to the publication, the transfer of helicopters from Poland was not publicly announced.

"However, President Andrzej Duda said in May that it was about "almost all the helicopters" that Warsaw had available, and he was ready to transfer the rest systematically," the report said.

Despite this, Ukraine's air fleet "remains small compared to Russia's," and Ukrainian aircraft have "less sophisticated guidance and defense systems," the WSJ writes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 8, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced that Ukraine had received ten MiG-29 fighters from Poland as part of military aid.

On May 11, it became known that Ukraine received 14 MiG-29 fighters and 325 tanks from Poland.

On July 6, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Zbigniew Rau, said that in the event of Russian occupiers undermining the Zaporizhzhia NPP, Warsaw's response would be "adequate."