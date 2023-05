Ukraine has received ten MiG-29 fighters from Poland as part of military assistance. Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced this at a joint briefing with Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand on Monday, May 8.

Unfortunately, the end of the war is still far away, so support for Ukraine should continue to counter the ambitions of the president of the aggressor state of Russia and attempts to annex even more territories of Ukraine, Blaszczak emphasized.

"Poland handed over ten MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine," the defense minister said.

According to him, Poland will continue to be an assistant and hub for the supply of equipment to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 17, the Slovak government at an extraordinary online meeting decided to transfer 13 MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.

On March 16, it became known that Poland could provide Ukraine with MiG-29 fighters within the next four to six weeks.

Recall that at the end of January 2023, the media reported that Western officials and diplomats began to discuss the possibility of transferring fighter jets to Ukraine.