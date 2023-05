Ukraine has received 14 MIG-29 fighters and 325 tanks from Poland as part of military assistance to fight the aggressor state of Russia.

It was stated on the Twitter account of the Permanent Mission of Poland to the European Union on Thursday, May 11.

"In addition, of the 28 planes transferred to Kyiv so far, Poland has sent as many as 14 MiG-29 fighters,” the report said.

Out of the 575 tanks delivered to Ukraine so far, as many as 325 have been given by Poland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 8, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that Ukraine received ten MIG-29 fighters from Poland as part of military assistance.

On March 17, the Slovak government at an extraordinary online meeting decided to transfer 13 MIG-29 fighters to Ukraine.

On March 16, it became known that Poland could provide Ukraine with MIG-29 fighters within the next four to six weeks.