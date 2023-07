Wagner is finished. Syrskyi believes that the history of Wagner mercenaries comes to end

The Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, believes that the failed rebellion of Yevgeny Prigozhin put an end to the history of the Wagner group.

He stated this in an interview with ABC.

Syrskyi believes that the absence of the Wagner PMC will not affect the course of hostilities in any way. He believes that Prigozhin's unsuccessful rebellion will have no consequences for the Ukrainian front.

"It would be better for us if there were some negative consequences in Russia itself. But it doesn't matter to me. I think that Wagner's history is closed," Syrskyi said.

The Commander is also sure that the history of Prigozhyn’s mercenaries can be put to an end.

"Wagner is finished. Now ABC knows about it," the Ukrainian General wrote in his Telegram.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 29, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained why the Wagner PMC detachments could not reach Moscow during the armed rebellion on June 23-24.

Earlier, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that the mercenaries of the Wagner PMC will no longer fight on the territory of Ukraine.