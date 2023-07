Zelenskyy will meet with President of Turkey Erdogan in Istanbul on Friday

On Friday, July 7, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Turkey to meet with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul.

This was announced by the Communications Directorate of the Turkish President's Administration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Administration of the President of Turkey announced on Thursday that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Friday," the message reads.

On the website of the President of Turkey, today's schedule indicates a bilateral meeting between Erdogan and Zelenskyy at 07:00 p.m. (at the Vahdettin mansion), a meeting of delegations at 08:00 p.m., and a joint press conference with Zelenskyy at 09:00 p.m.

It is expected that during the meeting with Erdogan, Zelenskyy will in particular discuss the "grain corridor", the upcoming NATO summit and security guarantees for Ukraine, the peace formula and the return of Ukrainian prisoners from Russian captivity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy visited Bulgaria on Thursday, July 6, and then went to the Czech Republic.

In June, Erdogan proposed to Zelenskyy and the president of the aggressor country of Russia, Vladimir Putin, to create a commission with the participation of representatives of Ukraine, Russia, the UN and the international community, including Turkey, to investigate the explosion at the Kakhovka HEPP.