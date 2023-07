Zelenskyy will discuss defense support, security guarantees and Peace Formula today in Bulgaria

Today in Bulgaria, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will discuss defense support for Ukraine, the upcoming NATO summit, security guarantees and the Peace Formula. Zelenskyy announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Sofia, Bulgaria. I will hold thorough negotiations with Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, meet with President Rumen Radev, government officials, parliamentarians, politicians, journalists. Defense support, Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, NATO summit, security guarantees and implementation of the Peace Formula," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, Bulgaria announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine.

The Bulgarian parliament supported Ukraine's accession toNATO, but only after the war.