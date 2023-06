Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has suggested that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the aggressor country of Russia Vladimir Putin create a commission with the participation of representatives of Ukraine, Russia, the UN and the international community, including Turkey, to investigate the explosion at the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant. This was announced by the Office of the President of Turkey on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, it is reported that Erdogan on Wednesday, June 7, held separate telephone conversations with Zelenskyy and Putin.

"During the conversation, President Erdogan said that a commission with the participation of experts from the opposing parties, the UN and the international community, including Turkey, could be created to thoroughly investigate the explosion on the Kakhovska Dam," the statement said.

Erdogan noted that in the work of this commission it is possible to adhere to the method of negotiations, as in the "grain corridor."

At the same time, the Turkish President stressed that as long the "conflict" continues, it is impossible to prevent human losses and therefore the idea of ​ ​ returning to negotiations should dominate and he will resolutely continue his efforts to establish a just peace.

The Office of the President of Turkey also said that Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Putin in which he also stated the importance of a comprehensive investigation into the explosion on the Kakhovska Dam and proposed the creation of a commission in order not to leave room for suspicion.

In a conversation with Putin, Erdogan also emphasized the importance of extending the grain agreement to overcome the global food crisis.

Erdogan also informed Putin of Turkey's readiness to continue to make the necessary efforts to establish a just peace.

At the same time, the press service of the Russian President, reporting on the telephone conversation between Putin and Erdogan, noted that Putin accused the Kyiv authorities of organizing sabotage on Russian territory and called the "barbaric action to destroy the Kakhovska HPP" as an example of this.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said that in a telephone conversation he told Erdogan about the humanitarian and environmental consequences of the Russian terrorist attack on the Kakhovska HPP and handed him a list of urgent needs of Ukraine to eliminate the disaster.

On the night of June 6, the Russians blew up the Kakhovska HPP. The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that they have evidence of the use of explosives by the invaders to blow up the Kakhovska HPP.