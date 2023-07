The police opened criminal proceedings because of the closed shelters in Lviv during the night shelling. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We received information about at least 10 closed shelters in Lviv during the night shelling. The situation is outrageous. So much attention, demands, strict decisions. And the conclusions by some responsible persons have not been made. The police of the Lviv Region opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - leaving in danger," he said.

Klymenko emphasized that the guilty should be brought to justice.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of July 6, Russian terrorists shelled Lviv with Kalibr missiles, so far it is known that 4 people were killed as a result of a Russian rocket hitting a residential building and 34 were injured, of which 13 people had to be hospitalized.

The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, said that there is a shelter next to the house that was hit by the rocket, it is in good condition and was opened at the time of the air alert, but only five people from the entire building were in the shelter.

On June 23, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a quarter of bomb shelters in Ukraine and a third in Kyiv were unfit for use, the NSDC decided to bring the culprits to justice, and to bring all protective structures into proper condition.