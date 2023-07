Overnight into July 6, Lviv was hit by a missile attack. An apartment building was damaged as a result of a missile hit. The 3rd and 4th floors in two entrances were destroyed. Casualties are reported.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs information, as of 7:00 a.m., four people were killed, and nine were injured. State Emergency Situations Service (SESS) employees rescued seven people and evacuated 64.

"Rescuers continue to sort out the debris. Psychologists are also working on the spot. Mobile police stations have been deployed, where they receive statements from the victims and provide the necessary assistance," the message says.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also has information that people are still under the rubble.

Rescue work and debris removal continue.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, stated that the military-industrial complex of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation is capable of producing about 100 missiles per month.