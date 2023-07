The United States says it is closely monitoring the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant seized by Russian invaders.

The White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has said this at a briefing, commenting on the statement of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the occupiers placed explosives at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, European Pravda reports.

"We are continuing to monitor the conditions at the power plant closely. This is something that, clearly, we’ve been doing for some time. As we’ve said before, when — you know, Russia’s continued military occupation of the nuclear plant is dangerous. And when it comes to a nuclear plant, there should not be fighting there," she said.

The White House spokeswoman said that U.S. President Joe Biden has not discussed the situation at the NPP with Zelenskyy recently.

Recall that on Tuesday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned that the Russians could soon begin preparations for provocations at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, since they placed explosives-like objects on the roofs of the two power units.

Maliar said that the Russian Federation is escalating the situation with the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and can also carry out terrorist actions at the NPP in order to turn the tide of the war in its favor.