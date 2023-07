Russia exacerbating situation with Zaporizhzhia NPP in order to turn tide of war in its favor - Maliar

The aggressor state, the Russian Federation, is exacerbating the situation with the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and may also carry out terrorist acts at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in order to turn the tide of the war in its favor.

This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Maliar.

"The information space was filled with reports about the possibility of a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Here it is worth understanding that a terrorist country is capable of any, even totally reckless acts, which it will then try to pass off as someone else's," she emphasized.

According to Maliar, Russia is exacerbating the situation with the Zaporizhzhia NPP and may resort to terrorist acts on its territory in order to turn the tide of the war in its favor.

"Both scenarios - both intimidation by terrorist acts and their direct perpetration - are for the Russian Federation a tool for achieving military goals," she explained.

The Deputy Minister of Defense noted that for now it is necessary to remain calm, trust only official sources of information and follow their recommendations.

According to Maliar, in order to minimize potentially negative consequences in four Ukrainian regions - Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolayiv - training of emergency services to overcome the consequences of a possible terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been ongoing for several days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of possible provocations by the Russian occupiers at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. According to the General Staff, foreign objects similar to explosive devices were placed on the outer roof of the third and fourth power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP today.

In an evening video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the world sees that the only source of danger for the Zaporizhzhia NPP is Russia itself.

Earlier, Maliar said that Ukrainians should be ready for any situation, because for the aggressor state of the Russian Federation, there are no limits "to which it would not go in its madness."