Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric has condemned the missile attack by the terrorist country of Russia on civilians in Lviv.

She wrote about this on Thursday morning on her Twitter.

"I strongly condemn Russia’s indiscriminate attack hitting civilians in Lviv. The day of accountability will come for those perpetrating these despicable acts," Marija Pejcinovic Buric said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Thursday, July 6, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 7 of the 10 Kalibr missiles with which Russia attacked Ukraine, in particular Lviv. Around 1:00 a.m., the invaders struck from the Black Sea. Launches of Kalibr cruise missiles were carried out from surface carriers and submarines.

A Russian rocket attack on Lviv damaged an apartment building. It destroyed floors 3 and 4 in two entrances. There are killed and injured.

Employees of the State Emergency Service rescued 7 people, evacuated - 64.

Also, the Ministry of Interior Affairs has information that there are still people under the rubble. Rescue works and the removal of debris continue.