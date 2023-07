RF attacks Ukraine with Kalibr missiles, Air Defense downs most of them

Overnight into Thursday, July 6, the Air Defense Forces destroyed seven out of 10 Kalibr-type missiles Russia attacked Ukraine, in particular Lviv, with.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"As a result of combat work by anti-aircraft missile units and Air Force aircraft, only seven out of ten Kalibr cruise missiles managed to be destroyed," the message reads.

At around 1 a.m., occupiers struck from the Black Sea. The Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from surface carriers and submarines.

"Several groups of missiles were recorded. At first, some headed in the northern direction, using the area's topography and the Dnieper River's channel, and then abruptly changed course to the West," the Air Force said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into July 6, Lviv was hit by a missile attack. An apartment building was damaged as a result of Russian actions. The 3rd and 4th floors in two entrances were destroyed. Casualties are reported.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs information, as of 7 a.m., four people were killed, and nine were injured. State Emergency Situations Service (SESS) employees rescued seven people and evacuated 64.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also has information that there are still people under the rubble.

Rescue work and debris removal continue.