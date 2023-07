Two days of mourning announced in Lviv for those who were killed due to missile attack

In Lviv, two days of mourning were announced for those who were killed as a result of the Russian missile attack on the night of July 6.

The Regional Military Administration said that this was the most devastating attack on the civilian population in the Lviv Region.

"We announce a two-day mourning in Lviv in memory of those who were killed as a result of the missile attack on the city. Eternal memory," wrote Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi.

According to the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, four people were killed as a result of the Russian missile attack.

"The youngest girl who was killed by a missile in her apartment tonight in Lviv was only 21. Russia is killing our youth. Our future. The oldest person killed is 95. The woman survived World War II, but, unfortunately, she did not survive rashism," he said.

It is indicated that 34 people needed medical assistance, 13 of them were hospitalized. More than 30 buildings, more than 250 apartments, 10 hostels, a children's home, two universities, and a sanatorium school were destroyed. In addition, one substation in Lviv was damaged (150 consumers remained without electricity).

"This is the most devastating attack on the civilian population in the Lviv Region since the beginning of the full-scale war," Kozytskyi concluded.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that 37 people were wounded as a result of this attack. As of 01:00 p.m., work at the site of the enemy strike continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lviv was hit by a missile attack. An apartment building was damaged as a result of Russian missile attack. The 3rd and 4th floors in two entrances were destroyed. There are killed and wounded.

During tonight's Russian missile attack, there was a possibility that Kyiv would be under attack, but the missiles turned sharply to the west of Ukraine and attacked Lviv.

On the night of Thursday, July 6, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 7 out of 10 Kalibr-type missiles with which Russia attacked Ukraine, in particular Lviv.