Specialists of the International Atomic Energy Agency did not find signs of mining of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP, Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region) during recent inspections, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said during a visit to Japan. It is reported by the South China Morning Post on Wednesday, July 5.

According to Grossi, due to claims of a possible provocation, IAEA specialists are closely monitoring the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, but cannot confirm the signs of mining of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"I was in contact with the experts of the permanent mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP today, only a few hours ago. We are aware of the allegations and statements of both parties... During recent inspections, we have not seen evidence of the installation of anti-personnel mines on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP that could threaten the safety of the reactor," the IAEA Director General said.

IAEA observers continue to monitor the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, Grossi said, but added that at the moment "you can't relax," and promised to regularly inform about the situation at the station.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Russia's preparation of a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia NPP with radiation emissions.

On June 22, the IAEA said that no mines were found near the cooling pond, but the IAEA is aware of the placement of mines around the perimeter and in certain places inside the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On July 3, Grossi said that the risk of nuclear danger due to the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP had decreased.