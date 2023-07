For the first time in four months, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP) was connected to a backup power line. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced this, the IAEA website reports.

“Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been reconnected to its only available back-up power line four months after it was lost, but the site’s power situation remains extremely fragile during the ongoing military conflict and is not sustainable,” IAEA Director General Grossi said.

It is noted that the connection with the last of the six reserve lines was violated in March due to hostilities.

Grossi stressed that the Zaporizhzhia NPP connection to the 330 kilovolt (kV) power line is extremely important, since in recent months the Zaporizhzhia NPP has relied on a single 750 kV trunk line for external electricity, which is necessary for cooling reactors and the functioning of other systems. Prior to the invasion, the station had four such lines.

“While the reconnection of the back-up power line is positive, the plant’s external power situation remains highly vulnerable, underlining the precarious nuclear safety and security situation at the site,” IAEA Director General Grossi concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the latest Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian occupiers are gradually leaving the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On June 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Russia's preparation of a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia NPP with the release of radiation.

Residents of Mykolaiv were urged to make a supply of food and water for 5 days in case the occupiers blew up the Zaporizhzhia NPP.