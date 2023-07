The Armed Forces of Ukraine are successful in the area of ​ ​ the village of Klishchiivka, Bakhmut District, and continue to attack in three directions. Heavy fighting is going on.

The spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Kovaliov announced this from Military Media Center on the air of the national telethon.

"In the Bakhmut direction, our troops continue to conduct offensive actions. North and south of the town of Bakhmut they continue to exert pressure on the enemy, knock out of previously captured lines. In the Klishchiivka area, they have partial success, they get entrenched on the achieved frontiers," he said.

According to the speaker, the enemy resists and uses reserves, suffers huge losses.

"Heavy fighting continues. The defense forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the offensive of Russian troops in the Lyman, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions," Kovaliov added.

In general, according to him, the defense forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Bakhmut, Melitopol, Berdiansk directions.

"Getting entrenched at the reached boundaries. Firing by artillery against detected enemy targets. Counter-battery measures are being implemented," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces are advancing on the southern and northern flanks around Bakhmut, and Ukrainian sniper groups and "some other units" are operating in the town itself.

Meanwhile, over the past week, the Defense Forces liberated 9 square kilometers in the east of Ukraine and another 28.4 in the south. Offensive operations are conducted by Ukrainian troops in the Bakhmut, Melitopol and Berdiansk directions.