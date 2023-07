Defense Forces liberate 37.4 sq. km in the south and east of Ukraine in a week – Maliar

Over the past week, the Defense Forces released 9 square kilometers east of Ukraine and another 28.4 sq. km south. Ukrainian troops are conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Melitopol, and Berdiansk Axes.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar announced this on Telegram.

Both offensive and defensive actions are ongoing in the east of Ukraine. In particular, the Ukrainian defenders are moving toward Bakhmut, while the enemy will continue to advance in the Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka Axes.

"The enemy is trying to dislodge our troops from their positions but is getting a decent rebuff. Heavy fighting is going on there now," she said.

Over the past week, as a result of improving the operational (tactical) position and aligning the front line, the vacated area was increased by nine sq. km.

The number of enemy shelling cases in the east doubled during the week:

the week before last, there were 6,457 registered shelling cases,

11,753 shelling cases were registered last week.

"In the South, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk Axes, namely: they conducted offensive operations in the directions of Novodarivka, Pryiutne; Novodanylivka, Robotyne; Novosilka, Staromayorske, and they were successful," the deputy minister of defense noted.

Over the past week, the vacated territories have increased by 28.4 sq. km.

It is indicated that the total freed area in the south is 158.4 sq. km.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesman for the Eastern Group of the AFU, noted that the Defense Forces are advancing on the southern and northern flanks around Bakhmut, and Ukrainian sniper groups and "some other units" are operating in the city itself.

Meanwhile, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, expressed disappointment at claims that Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive in the east and south of the country has allegedly started slower than expected, as the Western allies would never have even launched such an operation without air support and sufficient ammunition.