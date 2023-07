Occupiers storm from 4 directions. Over 40 combat clashes with enemy take place over past day - General Staff

During July 3, more than 40 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupiers in 4 directions. The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions, heavy battles are ongoing. Over 40 combat clashes took place during the day.

This is reported in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

In total, the enemy carried out 56 airstrikes and launched 77 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population and destruction and damage to civilian infrastructure, high-rise buildings and private residential buildings.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains very high.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy carried out airstrikes on the city of Sumy and in the Katerynivka district of the Sumy Region. It carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 10 settlements, in particular, Bachivsk, Khodyne, Katerynivka of the Sumy Region and Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan and Budarka of the Kharkiv Region.

The enemy actively carried out airstrikes in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions. At the same time, our defenders successfully repelled 7 enemy attacks in the areas south of Novoselivske, Novovodiane, west of Dibrova of the Luhansk Region and northeast of Serebriansk Forestry and near Vesele of the Donetsk Region. More than 15 settlements, in particular, Petro-Ivanivka, Novomlynsk, Kupyansk of the Kharkiv Region, were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks; Nevske and Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Region and Verkhniokamyanske, Berestove and Rozdolivka of the Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, under heavy fire from the enemy's aviation and artillery, our defenders successfully repelled 9 enemy attacks in the areas of Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, west of Yahidne, Ivanivske and southeast of Bila Hora of the Donetsk Region. More than 15 settlements, including Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne and Klishchiyivka of the Donetsk Region, were affected by enemy artillery shelling.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy fired artillery at more than 10 settlements. In particular, Keramik, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Vodiane and Nevelske of the Donetsk Region were affected.

In the Maryinka direction, under enemy airstrikes and artillery fire, our defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks in the area of the city of Maryinka. The enemy shelled more than 15 settlements. Among them are Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Maksymilianivka, Hostre and Pobieda of the Donetsk Region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Rivnopol area of the Donetsk Region. Conducted an airstrike near Blahodatne, Donetsk Region. It shelled more than 10 settlements, including Blahodatne, Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Shakhtarske, and Zolota Nyva of the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the advance of our troops. It carried out artillery shelling of more than 30 settlements, including Huliaipilske, Bilohirya, Mala Tokmachka of the Zaporizhzhia Region; Marhanets, Nikopol of the Dnipropetrovsk Region; Antonivka of the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson.

Over the past day, the aviation of the defense forces has struck 16 strikes on areas where enemy personnel are concentrated.

During the day, units of missile troops and artillery hit 3 anti-aircraft missile complexes, 2 areas of concentration of manpower, 26 artillery pieces in firing positions and the enemy's EW station.

We will remind, according to the latest data of Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian occupiers are gradually leaving the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

According to Budanov, from the technical side, Russia has fully prepared everything for the organization of man-made disaster at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.