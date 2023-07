Advisor to the head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podoliak assessed the threat of blowing up the Zaporizhzhia NPP as 50/50.

He said this on the air of a nationwide telethon, TSN reports.

“50/50. For what reason? Because on the one hand they (Russia - ed.) understand: the world is looking carefully. And they understand the consequences of a legal nature, including for Rosatom: they definitely will be if Russia wants to do something," says Podoliak.

He explained that the Russian Federation uses terrorist methods of warfare, because it does not have the strength to counteract offensive operations. Thus, the Kremlin wants to prevent a loss in any way.

Recall, according to the latest Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian occupiers are gradually leaving the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

According to Budanov, Russia on the technical side fully prepared everything for organizing a man-made disaster at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Residents of Mykolaiv were urged to make a supply of food and water for 5 days in case the occupiers blew up the Zaporizhzhia NPP.