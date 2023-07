Preparatory work began in Ukraine for the construction of main water pipelines for the regions affected by the explosion at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant by the aggressor state of Russia.

It was stated on the Facebook account of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure.

The Ministry of Infrastructure plans to build main water pipelines to provide high-quality drinking water to areas affected by the explosion at the Kakhovka HEPP. In the nearest plans, there is the construction of main water pipelines Karachunivske Reservoir - Kryvyi Rih - Southern Reservoir, Marhanets - Nikopol, Khortytsia (DVS2) - Tomakivka.

"They will consist of three links with a length of almost 150 km. The implementation of this project will provide water to at least a million people from the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson Regions. The construction of main water pipelines is the most important restoration project now. They will literally be laid from scratch. International partners are involved in the procurement and logistics of pipes of the required diameter, as well as high-capacity pumps," the statement said.

UAH 1.5 billion was allocated for the construction of water pipelines from the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression of the Russian Federation. The implementation of the project was undertaken by the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 6, Russian terrorist troops blew up the Kakhovka HEPP.

Besides, it will take 5 years and USD 1 billion to restore the Kakhovka HEPP.

On June 27, specialists of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Institute of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the NAS of Ukraine reported that the Kakhovka Reservoir was turning into a river.