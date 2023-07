RF uses tactics that slow down Ukraine's counteroffensive. British intelligence tells how exactly

The aggressor country of the Russian Federation has improved tactics aimed at slowing down the armored counteroffensive operations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the south.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense for July 4, published on Twitter.

As noted in British intelligence, Russia actively uses anti-tank mines as part of its tactics.

Moreover, in some areas, the density of minefields indicates that the Russian occupying forces used much more mines than is prescribed by the military doctrine of the Russian Federation.

Having slowed down the offensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, Russia tried to strike Ukrainian armored vehicles with the help of drones, combat helicopters and artillery, the intelligence added.

"While Russia has achieved some success with this approach in the early stages of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, its forces continue to suffer from key weaknesses, particularly unit overload and a shortage of artillery ammunition," the review said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 30, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, expressed his disappointment with statements that Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive in the east and south of the country allegedly began more slowly than expected.

On June 27, the representative of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, said that the Russians have prepared well for defense, so the Armed Forces of Ukraine are counterattacking more slowly than Ukraine and its allies would like.

On June 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that progress on the battlefield is "slower than we would like", in particular due to the fact that the Russian occupiers were mining 200,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory.