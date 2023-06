Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi expressed disappointment at the statements that Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive in the east and south of the country allegedly began more slowly than expected, since the Western Allies would never have even begun such actions without the support of aviation and enough ammunition. Zaluzhnyi said this in an interview with The Washington Post on Friday, June 30.

Zaluzhnyi said his troops would also have to fire at least as many artillery shells as their enemies, but due to limited resources they were sometimes outplayed tenfold.

"So it “pisses me off,” Zaluzhnyi said, when he hears that Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive in the country’s east and south has started slower than expected — an opinion publicly expressed by Western officials and military analysts and also by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, though Zaluzhnyi was not referring to Zelenskyy. His troops have gained some ground — even if it’s just 500 meters — every day,” The Washington Post reports, citing Zaluzhnyi.

“This is not a show. It's not a show the whole world is watching and betting on or anything. Every day, every meter is given by blood,” the Commander-in-Chief emphasized.

Without being fully supplied, he said, these plans are not feasible at all, but they are being carried out, though perhaps not as fast as the participants in the show, the observers, would like, “but that is their problem,” Zaluzhnyi said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 30, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced the advance of the Defense Forces in the directions of three settlements: Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region, Kurdiumivka and Klishchiivka, Donetsk Region.

Besides, General Staff spokesman Andrii Kovaliov noted that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to carry out an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions.

The Ministry of Defense named the key directions of movement of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and noted that the enemy concentrates its powerful forces on them.