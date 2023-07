Ukraine will not receive Western fighters until the end of the counteroffensive against the aggressor state of Russia, the issue of providing aircraft will not be resolved in the short term. This was stated by the head of NATO's military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, in an interview with LBC.

Bauer said the fighter jet debate is important but won't be resolved in the short term for this counteroffensive. According to him, the training of pilots and technicians, the organization of material and technical support for aircraft support cannot be solved at the moment.

"We should not mix these two discussions - I think it is important and clear that Ukraine is asking for these fighter jets - but we should not mix it with the discussion about the counteroffensive now. I think that Ukraine has an advantage because it has Western weapons systems, it has better training and, very importantly, much higher morale and motivation. We've known from history, basically, that this is an extremely important part of military operations," Bauer said.

The Admiral emphasized that overcoming Russian fortifications is very difficult, but "the Ukrainians understand what they are fighting for, while the Russians have no idea what they are fighting for." According to Bauer, the Defense Force offensive may be successful, but it will take time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 4, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksii Danilov, said that the maximum destruction of manpower, equipment, fuel depots, command posts, artillery, and air defense forces of the Russian army has continued in recent days.

On July 3, the head of NATO's military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are right to exercise caution in counteroffensive the troops of the aggressor state, Russia, because of anti-personnel mines and other obstacles.

On June 30, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, expressed his disappointment with statements that Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive in the east and south of the country allegedly started more slowly than expected.