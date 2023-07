The Ukrainian military continues counter-battery fighting near the Antonivskyi Bridge, trying to knock the Russian invaders out of positions from where they can strike on the right bank. Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, stated this on air on Kyiv24.

According to her, the Defense Forces are fighting with the help of long-range weapons and artillery.

"They [the Russians] intensified the information recently fueled by the hysteria of the Russian military journalists regarding the advance of the Defense Forces of Ukraine to the left bank. They significantly increased the shelling of the Kherson direction. Kherson itself and Antonivka are suffering very strongly," Humeniuk said.

She says that the regular attacks indicate that the occupiers, fearing the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, "put maximum pressure on the civilian population," and the regime of information silence "helps preserve the lives of civilians and those who do combat work."

The day before, Humeniuk said that the Russian troops are trying to return to their positions near the Antonivskyi Bridge, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are clearing them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 28, analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that the Ukrainian military had probably crossed to the left bank of the Dnieper and occupied a number of positions in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

And yesterday, July 1, ISW analysts noted that Russian military bloggers have been complaining for the past two weeks about the inability of Russian troops to dislodge the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Antonivskyi Bridge area.

We will remind you that the day before, a video of a missile attack by the occupiers on the Antonivskyi Bridge appeared.